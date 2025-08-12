D & D Jewelers - Keep Your Sparkle: Easy Tips for Caring for Your Fine Jewelry

Fine jewelry often represents life’s most meaningful moments. Whether it’s your wedding band, an anniversary necklace, or a gift passed down through generations, proper care helps keep those treasures shining for years to come. At D&D Jewelers, we understand the importance of your pieces, which is why we’ve compiled a few simple tips to help you protect and preserve them.

Store with care : To avoid scratches and tangles, store each piece separately in a soft-lined jewelry box or pouch. Delicate chains can knot easily, and even diamonds can scratch other gems if stored together. Keeping items organized also makes it easier to find the right piece when you’re getting ready.

Clean gently and regularly : Everyday wear can dull the shine of your favorite jewelry. Lotions, soaps, and even natural skin oils leave residue behind. Use a soft toothbrush and mild soap with warm water to gently clean most fine jewelry. Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners, which can damage metals and stones. For a professional touch, bring your jewelry to D&D Jewelers for a complimentary cleaning and inspection.

Be mindful during daily activities : Even the sturdiest settings can loosen over time. Remove rings before working with your hands, using cleaning products, or hitting the gym. Avoid wearing jewelry in pools or hot tubs since chlorine can erode metals and dull gemstones.

Schedule annual checkups: Think of it like a health checkup, but for your jewelry. A professional inspection can catch loose prongs, worn clasps, or other issues before they become problems. At D&D Jewelers, we're happy to offer peace of mind with annual cleanings and inspections to keep your treasures secure.

With a little TLC and help from trusted experts, your fine jewelry can last a lifetime and beyond. Visit D&D Jewelers today to learn more about how to protect your most precious pieces.

