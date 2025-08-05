Back-to-School Cleaning & Organization

As summer winds down and school routines kick back into gear, a clean and organized home can make all the difference in setting your family up for success. From creating an efficient homework space to keeping germs at bay, here are some essential cleaning and organization tips to start the school year on the right foot.

1. Declutter and Organize Homework Stations

A tidy workspace helps kids stay focused. Clear out old papers, broken crayons, and dried-up markers. Stock the area with fresh supplies like notebooks, sharpened pencils, and highlighters. Consider using drawer organizers or labeled bins to keep everything easily accessible.

2. Deep Clean Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Over time, backpacks and lunchboxes can collect crumbs, stains, and bacteria. Empty and shake them out, then wipe down the interiors with disinfecting wipes. Fabric backpacks can often be machine-washed—just check the care label. For lunchboxes, scrub with warm soapy water and let them air dry completely to prevent mold.

3. Streamline Your Morning Routine

Mornings are less stressful when everything is in its place. Set up a drop zone near the front door with hooks for backpacks, a shoe rack, and a basket for important papers. Designate a spot in the fridge or pantry for grab-and-go lunches and snacks, so kids can help themselves without creating a mess.

4. Keep Germs at Bay

With kids bringing home germs from school, regular disinfecting is key. Wipe down frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, and tablet screens. Encourage kids to wash their hands as soon as they get home to prevent the spread of germs.

A little preparation now will lead to a smoother, stress-free school year. Happy cleaning and happy learning!

