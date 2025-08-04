Shaw Local

Ellwood House Association - Wine on the Terrace Returns to Ellwood House on September 20th

Wine on the Terrace, the Ellwood House Museum’s signature fundraising event, returns this September. Held on the historic mansion’s sweeping terraces and throughout the surrounding gardens, this annual tradition offers guests an evening of fine wines, craft beers, delicious food, and live music, all set against one of DeKalb’s most iconic backdrops.

This year’s event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

This year’s event will include a curated menu of appetizers and desserts, a selection of wines and craft beers, self-guided tours of the mansion’s first floor, and live music throughout the evening. Guests can also bid in a silent auction featuring experience packages, historic house tours, event tickets, and more.

Proceeds from Wine on the Terrace directly support the Ellwood House Museum’s mission to make local history accessible through preservation, education, and public programming.

Since 1965, the Ellwood House Museum has been a cornerstone of DeKalb’s cultural landscape. Set on a ten-acre estate of gardens and wooded grounds, the historic mansion offers a one-of-a-kind setting for this unforgettable event. Every ticket purchased helps sustain the museum’s operations and supports its mission to preserve local history and provide educational opportunities for the community.

Tickets for Wine on the Terrace are $70 and should be purchased in advance. Ellwood House Museum members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $50.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great wine and great company while supporting one of DeKalb’s most treasured historic sites.

Attendees must be 21 or older to purchase tickets for Wine on the Terrace.

For more information about the Wine on the Terrace event, visit https://www.ellwoodhouse.org/wot

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815.756.4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/