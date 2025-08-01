Celebrating National Wellness Month with Braden Counseling in Sycamore

August is National Wellness Month, and here at Braden Counseling, we want to emphasize the importance of mental health alongside physical and financial wellness. Just as you would visit a doctor to manage diabetes and maintain your physical health, it is equally crucial to see a counselor to keep your mental health in check.

At Braden Counseling, we offer a wide array of services to support your mental well-being. We have over 10 specialized counselors who can be matched to your needs, ensuring you receive the best care possible. If you are seeking a counselor for your children, we have professionals who excel in working with kids. Additionally, if you think you may need medication, our nurse practitioner Diya Osisioma is available without a waiting list.

For those struggling with substance abuse, we have certified CACD counselors who can provide expert assistance. Dr. Jayne Braden, our owner, believes in the strong correlation between mental health and substance abuse. Having all these resources under one roof allows our counselors to collaborate and offer comprehensive care tailored to your needs.

We also provide advanced treatments such as Deep TMS from Brainsway, which is FDA-cleared for depression, OCD, anxious depression, late-life depression, and smoking addiction. Moreover, we are the only clinic in DeKalb County offering Spravato for treatment-resistant depression.

Both Deep TMS and Spravato are covered by most insurance companies.

Take charge of your mental health this National Wellness Month. Contact our office today and make a positive change in your life.

Braden Counseling Center PC

1815 Mediterranean Dr.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-787-9000

bradencenter.com