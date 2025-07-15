Solar Panel Myths vs. Facts: Summer Edition

Summer is a perfect time to explore solar energy, as longer days and more sunshine make it ideal for harnessing solar power. The following facts debunk common solar myths to help you better understand its benefits this season and beyond.

Myth 1: The Midwest doesn’t get enough sun for solar panels.

False. Solar panels don’t need intense heat to work. They can generate electricity on overcast days or in cooler climates, as long as there’s sunlight. In fact, they often perform better in cooler temperatures since excessive heat can reduce their efficiency.

Myth 2: Solar is unreliable.

False. Solar is a reliable energy source with fewer outages than other types of power, even during bad weather. It provides consistent energy, especially when you need it most—during summer heat. Homeowners with solar gain more control over their energy and can protect against power outages.

Myth 3: Going solar is complicated.

False.Solar is much easier than most people think. At Stateline Solar, we simplify the process from consultation to installation. We handle all the details to make the transition to solar seamless and stress-free.

Myth 4: Solar panels need a lot of maintenance.

False. Solar panels are low-maintenance. With no moving parts, they’re highly reliable and often outlast their 25-year warranty. All they need is an occasional rinse with a hose (or a good rainfall) and removal of any large debris.

Myth 5: Solar panels take up land that can’t be used for anything else.

False. Personal Systems can be installed without taking up land entirely. Ground-mounted panels can be set up in a way that still allows for farming, grazing, or other activities, so you can make the most of your space. You can also explore a roof-mounted option.

Being well-informed is key when considering solar energy. Feel free to reach out with any questions during your solar journey!

For more information, contact:

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St., Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net

Stateline Solar Logo