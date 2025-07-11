Warning Signs You Should Have Your Hearing Tested

Do you find yourself asking people to repeat themselves? Are sounds often muffled? These are more than just minor annoyances—they can be early warning signs of hearing loss.

It’s not uncommon for people to experience some level of hearing loss as they get older. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), about one in three Americans between ages 65 and 74, and nearly half of those over age 75, experience hearing difficulties. If you recognize any of the following signs, it may be time for a hearing evaluation:

1. You constantly ask people to repeat themselves. If you constantly ask friends or family to repeat what they’ve said, especially in noisy environments, this is a common sign of hearing issues. Conversations can become frustrating when you miss parts of words or sentences.

2. You experience ringing in your ears. Tinnitus, a persistent ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears, often accompanies hearing loss. If you notice these sounds, especially if they’re constant, it’s a good idea to get your hearing checked.

3. You feel like people are mumbling. If conversations sound unclear, as though people are mumbling, this could be another sign.

4. You avoid social situations. If you’ve started avoiding gatherings because it’s too hard to keep up with conversations, this is a major red flag that can impact your emotional well-being.

5. Family or friends have noticed. If friends or family have mentioned that you might be struggling to hear, consider it a sign to schedule a hearing evaluation.

If you feel that any of these potential hearing loss warning signs relate to you, or you are experiencing any other symptoms of hearing loss, contact Hearing Help Plus at (815) 758-0157 or hearinghelpplus@gmail.com for an appointment.

For more information, please contact:

Hearing Help Plus

2535 Bethany Road, Suite 107

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-758-0157

hearinghelpplus.com