Store Firearms Properly: Keep Kids Safe This Summer

With kids home from school and routines more relaxed, summer is a crucial time to make sure firearms in the home are stored safely. Whether you own a gun for protection, sport, or hunting, proper storage is one of the most important steps you can take to keep your children safe.

Curious kids, especially when out of school and spending more unsupervised time at home, may explore drawers, closets, or cabinets. That’s why storing firearms unloaded, locked up, and out of reach is critical. A locked gun safe, lockbox, or even a trigger lock can prevent accidental access. Ammunition should be stored separately and securely as well.

Never assume that a child doesn’t know where a firearm is kept or how to access it. Children are naturally inquisitive, and what’s off-limits is often what draws the most attention. Even if they’ve been taught not to touch, accidents can happen in seconds. The safest approach is to remove temptation altogether by locking it away.

Responsible firearm storage is part of responsible gun ownership. It protects not only children in your home, but also visitors—friends, relatives, or neighbors—who might not be aware a firearm is present. If kids are spending time in other homes this summer, it’s also okay to ask other parents about firearm safety and storage. Safety conversations save lives.

This summer, take a few minutes to double-check how your firearms are stored. A secure lock, a quick conversation, and a small change in routine could prevent a life-altering tragedy. Keeping kids safe starts with smart, responsible decisions—and safe firearm storage is one of the most important ones you can make.

