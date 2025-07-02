Quick Tips for a Tidy Home After Summer Gatherings

Summer is the season for fun-filled gatherings, from Fourth of July celebrations to backyard barbecues. While hosting friends and family is always enjoyable, the post-party mess can feel overwhelming. The good news? With a few smart strategies, and the help of Merry Maids, you can clean up quickly and get back to relaxing. Here’s how:

1. Start with a Quick Declutter.

Before diving into deep cleaning, do a quick sweep of your space. Gather trash, empty bottles, and disposable plates into a garbage bag. Have separate bins for recycling to make sorting easier. Encourage guests to help before they leave by setting up designated trash and recycling stations.

2. Tackle the Kitchen First.

The kitchen often sees the most mess after a party. Start by clearing countertops, washing dishes, and wiping down surfaces. If you used the grill, clean it while it’s still warm for easier grease removal. Run your dishwasher immediately to avoid food sticking to plates.

3. Remove Stubborn Stains ASAP.

Spilled wine on the carpet? Soda on the couch? The sooner you treat stains, the better. Blot (don’t rub) liquid stains with a paper towel, then use a stain remover or a DIY mix of vinegar and baking soda to lift the residue.

4. Freshen Up Outdoor Spaces.

If your party was outside, sweep the patio, hose down surfaces, and wipe down furniture. Shake out or wash outdoor rugs and cushions to remove crumbs and dirt.

5. Bring Back the Fresh Smell.

Eliminate lingering odors by opening windows, using air purifiers, or simmering lemon and cinnamon on the stove. A quick vacuum with a fresh-scented carpet powder can also help.

With these quick hacks, post-party cleanup won’t feel like a chore—so you can enjoy summer gatherings stress-free!

