Summertime Travel Made Easy at Oak Crest Retirement Center

Summer is the perfect season for travel—whether you’re visiting grandkids across the country, reconnecting with old friends, or finally taking that dream trip. And for residents of Oak Crest Retirement Center, hitting the road is easier and more enjoyable thanks to the peace of mind that comes with secure, maintenance-free living.

One of the biggest concerns when traveling is what you’re leaving behind. Who will keep an eye on your home? What if something goes wrong while you’re away? At Oak Crest, those worries are off the table. Your apartment is safe and secure, with staff on-site and maintenance teams available, so there’s no need to rely on neighbors or come home to unexpected issues. You can lock the door and go, knowing everything will be just as you left it when you return.

This kind of reassurance makes packing up and heading out much more enjoyable. Instead of stressing over home responsibilities, you can focus on what really matters—making memories, exploring new places, and enjoying your time away. Whether you’re gone for a few days or a few weeks, Oak Crest provides the freedom to travel without the burden of upkeep.

And the best part? Coming home. At Oak Crest, you’re not just returning to an apartment—you’re coming back to a community. Familiar faces, friendly conversations, and a full calendar of activities make settling back in something to look forward to. You can share stories from your trip, relax in your space, and ease back into your routine without missing a beat.

For active retirees who love to travel, Oak Crest Retirement Center offers the perfect combination of independence, support, and security. Summer adventures are better when you know you’ve got a safe, welcoming home waiting for you.

For more information about Oak Crest, or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

2944 Greenwood Acres Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-8461

oakcrestdekalb.org