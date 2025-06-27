Why is a Summer A/C Clean-and-Check So Important?

Now that warm weather is here, a summer clean-and-check for your air conditioner is an essential step in preparing your home to stay cool all season long. After a cooler spring and months of inactivity, your A/C unit may have accumulated dust and debris that could affect its performance. A professional inspection from KM Heating and Cooling will help ensure that your system is operating efficiently and safely as the summer heat sets in.

The technicians at KM Heating and Cooling follow a rigorous guide when performing an inspection and cleaning of your A/C unit. They start by checking the refrigerant charge to make sure it is not leaking. If necessary, it will be filled to an appropriate level and any leaks will be fixed.

Condensor coils are also checked and cleaned; if dirty, they run higher pressures and consume more energy. If you live anywhere near cottonwood trees, the blowing cotton may plug up the coils.

Electrical connections and amp draws are checked, and control cabinets are inspected for rodents or wasps making a nest.

A summer inspection and cleaning from KM Heating and Cooling will help keep your A/C unit operating at peak efficiency, saving money on energy costs and extending the life of the system. Technicians can spot potential problems early that, if not addressed, could later result in a costly breakdown.

Don’t wait until the first string of hot days to find out your A/C isn’t working properly—schedule your clean-and-check today with KM Heating and Cooling to ensure a cool, comfortable, and stress-free summer!

