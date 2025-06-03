Host Your Next Event at the Historic Ellwood House Museum

Looking for a one-of-a-kind venue for your next celebration? From elegant indoor spaces to scenic gardens, the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb offers stunning rental options for weddings, showers, parties, and more.

The Hearthside Room, located in the Visitor Center, provides a warm and inviting setting for ceremonies, receptions, or rehearsal dinners. With space for up to 80 guests, this room features large windows with views of the mansion and surrounding grounds. Tables, chairs, and a fully equipped kitchen are included—making setup simple and stress-free.

Ellcourt, the museum’s beautifully preserved home on the property, offers an unforgettable experience for any event. The first floor is available for rental and includes a spacious kitchen, original architectural details, and access to garden-view terraces. It’s ideal for milestone birthdays, intimate receptions, or anniversary dinners. Onsite staff are available to ensure your day runs smoothly, and only one event is scheduled per day—guaranteeing the space is entirely yours.

Planning an outdoor wedding? Choose between two breathtaking gardens. The Berg Garden, inspired by Arts & Crafts design, overflows with vibrant plantings and charm. Or opt for the Wedding Garden, which offers an iconic view of the Ellwood mansion and ample space for guest seating.

With affordable pricing, flexible options, and standout surroundings, the Ellwood House Museum is ready to help you host an unforgettable event.

Contact rentals@ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609 to schedule a tour. Now booking for 2025 and beyond. Visit ellwoodhouse.org for more details.

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/