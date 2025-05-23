KM Heating & Cooling and DeKalb Mechanical Offer Heavy Metal Summer Experience (HMSE) for Teens in June

KM Heating & Cooling and DeKalb Mechanical are offering a fantastic opportunity from June 2 - 12 for teens ages 15-19 to learn about the plumbing, sheet metal, piping, and electrical trades as an alternative to traditional college after high school.

With a constant focus on safety, HMSE students gain exposure to all aspects of construction through fabrication and installation. Working professionals teach the classes and share their career paths and advice.

Students will be outfitted with a new pair of work boots, courtesy of Red Wing Boots, and will receive a new DeWalt tool bag and tools to keep even after the program ends.

The camps are created to offer hands-on learning where students work alongside the professionals. They will tour active job sites and facilities to learn about local apprenticeship programs and trade opportunities. The goal is for students to discover how to pursue a rewarding, high-paying career with job security and no student debt. Once the camp is over, students can apply for an apprenticeship program with one of the local contractors or labor unions in the area!

Working in the construction industry offers a wide variety of benefits. As a union apprentice, you get paid while you learn and work! The union construction industry also recognizes equal work for equal pay, so it’s a great career choice for both men and women.

Union apprentices begin their career by learning from the best in their respective industry, and develop their skills through continuing education opportunities and industry certifications as their career advances.

If you or your place of business would like to sponsor or donate to this program to help give teens an opportunity to experience the trades and introduce them to a fulfilling career, or if you would like more information regarding future camps, please contact:

Kurt Mattson

DeKalb Mechanical

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-6528

www.DeKalbMechanical.com