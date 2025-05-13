Owning vs. Leasing: What to be Aware of With Leasing Door-Knockers!

With solar gaining momentum, homeowners are increasingly being faced with one big question: Should I own or lease my solar system? While both options can reduce your electricity bill, the benefits of owning your solar system often far outweigh those of leasing, especially in the long run.

Watch Out for Leasing Pitches

As warmer weather rolls in, solar door-knockers are out in droves, and many represent out-of-state leasing companies. These companies often install systems, claim the incentives, and then vanish—leaving homeowners without service or support when repairs are needed. We’ve heard countless stories of frustrated customers stuck in contracts, unable to reach anyone when issues arise.

The Benefits of Owning

When you own your system, you’re in full control and you receive all of the available financial incentives, such as:

30% Federal Tax Credit (ITC): Extended through 2033, this reduces your federal tax bill dollar-for-dollar.

Illinois SRECs: This incentive can cover 30–50% of the system cost through the Illinois Shines Program.

Utility programs such as net-metering or ComEd DG Rebate.

Increased Home Value: Solar boosts resale value without tying up the home in a lease.

While owning comes with a higher upfront cost, most homeowners see a return on investment within 2–5 years, thanks to these powerful incentives.

The Catch with Leasing

Leasing may sound simple, but the leasing company keeps the incentives. You’re also tied into a long-term contract that must be transferred if you sell your home. That can complicate real estate transactions and limit your flexibility.

At Stateline Solar, we believe in empowering our customers. That’s why every solar array we install is customer-owned, ensuring you get all the perks and peace of mind for years to come.

Want to learn more? Reach out to our team for a free, personalized consultation.

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St.

Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net

Stateline Solar Logo