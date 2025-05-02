Your Ultimate Spring-Cleaning Checklist

Spring cleaning helps your home feel like home, and Merry Maids can help make the process as effortless as possible.

General tasks for every room:

Declutter first: Go room by room and sort through items. Donate, toss, or store anything you no longer use or need.

Go room by room and sort through items. Donate, toss, or store anything you no longer use or need. Dust high and low: Work top to bottom to avoid redoing any areas. Dust ceiling fans, light fixtures, crown molding, and baseboards.

Kitchen:

Degrease appliances: Use a baking soda paste or kitchen-safe degreaser on your stovetop, oven, and microwave.

Use a baking soda paste or kitchen-safe degreaser on your stovetop, oven, and microwave. Clear out cabinets: Tear through those spice racks and canned goods. Toss expired items and reorganize your shelves.

Tear through those spice racks and canned goods. Toss expired items and reorganize your shelves. Clean the fridge: Empty it completely and wipe down drawers, shelves, and walls before refilling.

Living areas andfurniture:

Polish wood furniture: Restore the shine to tables and bookshelves with a wood-friendly polish.

Restore the shine to tables and bookshelves with a wood-friendly polish. Wash throw covers and curtains: These often-overlooked textiles can harbor allergens—washing or dry-cleaning them is essential.

These often-overlooked textiles can harbor allergens—washing or dry-cleaning them is essential. Tidy books and accessories: Dust shelves, rearrange items, and wipe down surfaces for an organized and serene space.

Bedrooms:

Rotate and flip mattresses: While flipping mattresses depends on their design, rotating them every six months is always a good idea. This reduces wear and tear, as well as enhancing comfort.

While flipping mattresses depends on their design, rotating them every six months is always a good idea. This reduces wear and tear, as well as enhancing comfort. Organize closets: Swap out winter clothes for spring attire and donate what you no longer wear.

Bathrooms:

Scrub showerheads and faucets: Mineral deposits can block water flow— soak these in vinegar to clean them thoroughly.

Mineral deposits can block water flow— soak these in vinegar to clean them thoroughly. Organize drawers: Clear out any expired medications or cosmetics and tidy up the cabinets with the remaining items.

We get it—life is hectic, and keeping up with spring cleaning isn’t always easy. With this ultimate checklist and the help of Merry Maids, your home will be primed for the season without the stress.

Spring cleaning tips Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

Merry Maids logo