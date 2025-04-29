Braden Counseling Center Welcomes New Nurse Practitioner, Diya Osisioma

Braden Counseling Center (BCC) in Sycamore is excited to welcome Chimdiya (Diya) Osisioma, PMHNP to its practice. Diya is a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner who is able to assess, diagnose, and treat mental illnesses. As a Medication Management Provider, she will offer professional, practical, and emotional support throughout every patient’s mental health journey, providing treatments that may include therapy and prescription medication.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the use of medication when combined with therapy in mental health treatment has been shown to lead to a 70-80% improvement in symptoms and better overall patient outcomes.

At Braden Counseling Center, individuals seeking mental health support and counseling will find a sanctuary that was founded with a mission to provide comprehensive counseling services tailored to diverse needs. Braden Counseling Center stands out for its commitment to client-centered care and professional excellence.

BCC specializes in depression, bi-polar, EMDR therapy for patients with PTSD, substance abuse treatment, anger management, partner abuse intervention, family and couples’ issues, and DUI/SOS Driver’s License Reinstatement services.

For those seeking guidance or considering counseling services, Braden Counseling Center invites individuals to explore their offerings and connect with their team through their website, bradencenter.com or by calling 815-787-9000. With a commitment to confidentiality, compassion, and professional excellence, Braden Counseling Center continues to be a trusted resource for mental health support in the community.

At our Sycamore location, we provide flexible scheduling and a free initial consultation, making it easy for individuals and families to take the first step on a journey towards changing their lives in positive ways.

For more information, please contact:

Braden Counseling Center PC

1815 Mediterranean Dr.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-787-9000

bradencenter.com