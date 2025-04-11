DeKalb Mechanical Introduces New KM Heating and Cooling Residential Division

DeKalb Mechanical, a trusted local provider of heating, cooling, refrigeration, and sheet metal fabrication needs since 1991, is excited to announce it has opened a new division to better serve its residential customers. While they’ve always provided residential services, the new KM Heating and Cooling powered by DeKalb Mechanical division will focus more on their non-commercial customers.

KM Heating and Cooling has highly skilled technicians and installation crews with years of experience. They offer a wide variety of services, including:

Heating and Cooling System Replacements

Indoor air quality

Duct cleaning

Heat pumps and dual fuel systems

Preventive Maintenance Plans

Heat pumps and dual fuel systems are becoming extremely popular; instead of utilizing an air handler, the system uses a natural gas-fired furnace with a heat pump, providing the best of both worlds. Substantial rebates are available from ComEd and Nicor, and if meeting certain energy requirements, homeowners may receive a tax credit for installation due to the Inflation Reduction Act.

KM Heating and Cooling’s Preventive Maintenance Plans offer a terrific way to stay on top of semi-annual maintenance. They’ll call you to set up an appointment in spring and fall. In spring, they’ll check freon levels, oil the motors, check temperatures, and clean the outdoor condenser in your A/C unit. In fall, they’ll check the heat pump and furnace, along with belts, pulleys, and burners so your heating unit is ready for winter.

Right now, if you call for a tune-up for your air conditioning system (perfect timing, as the weather begins to warm up), you’ll receive $25 OFF a Spring Maintenance Clean & Check service. Just mention this article!

If you have any questions about the new KM Heating and Cooling Division powered by DeKalb Mechanical, or would like to receive a quote for service, please call (815) 691-1991 and ask for Dave Kissel.

For more information, please contact:

KM Heating and Cooling

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-691-1991

KMHeatingandCooling.com