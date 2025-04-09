Common Causes of Joint Pain: From Arthritis to Injury

Joint pain is a common complaint that affects people of all ages, often interfering with daily activities and overall quality of life. While occasional aches and stiffness may not be cause for concern, persistent or worsening joint pain can indicate an underlying condition that requires attention.

One of the leading causes of joint pain is arthritis, a condition that involves inflammation of the joints. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type, occurring when the protective cartilage that cushions the joints wears down over time, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the joints, causing inflammation, swelling, and potential joint damage.

Beyond arthritis, injuries are another major source of joint pain. Sprains, strains, and fractures can damage the ligaments, tendons, and bones around a joint, leading to lingering discomfort even after the injury heals. Dislocations and torn cartilage can also cause significant pain and instability, particularly in weight-bearing joints like the knees and hips. In some cases, past injuries may lead to post-traumatic arthritis, where joint wear and tear accelerate due to previous trauma.

Certain medical conditions like bursitis, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, and lupus can also cause widespread joint pain as part of their systemic effects on the body.

Excess weight puts additional stress on joints, particularly the knees, hips, and lower back, increasing the risk of developing osteoarthritis. Lack of physical activity can also contribute to stiffness and discomfort, while overuse or improper form during exercise may lead to inflammation and pain.

Regardless of the cause, joint pain should not be ignored. Seeking medical evaluation can help determine the underlying issue and guide appropriate treatment.

Regardless of the cause, joint pain should not be ignored. Seeking medical evaluation can help determine the underlying issue and guide appropriate treatment.

