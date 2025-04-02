Spring Cleaning Tools to Get the Job Done

Spring cleaning is in full effect, and at Merry Maids we have all the expert advice you’ll ever need to kick the season off right. Here is a quick breakdown of some of the most common spring cleaning tools:

Sponges vs. Microfiber Cloths. Even the cleanest-smelling household sponges can be germ magnets. Instead, opt for a microfiber cloth. Not only is microfiber better at cleaning surfaces, it’s also machine washable and quick-drying, which means that microfiber cloths are less likely to hold on to germs.

Brooms vs. Vacuums. More often than not, brooms push dirt and dust around, rather than collect it, so skip sweeping and say “goodbye” to your broom. Instead, dust off your vacuum and get to work. Show your vacuum a little TLC by cleaning your roller brush and changing the HEPA filter. Ignoring important maintenance can impact the suction of a vacuum, making it less effective at picking up dust and debris.

Floor Cleaner vs. Floor Steamer. Some floor cleaners promise to do it all, but when it comes to deep cleaning, steamers can be a secret weapon. Not only can they remove stains from ceramic tile or vinyl flooring, they can also get hot enough to kill lingering bacteria. If your family had a particularly rough cold and flu season, this may be the best way to rid your home of those germs for good.

Toilet Brush vs. Disposable Toilet Wands. Toilet brushes have the least glamorous cleaning duty in the home. After use, they’re often put back in their holder, bringing all their dirty work with them. Opt for a more sanitary solution, like disposable toilet wands that come with a built-in cleaning solution. Their textures are better for scrubbing, and the disposable wands don’t have the same horrifying potential to hang onto unwanted grime.

