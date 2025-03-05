Jewelry Cleaning 101: What to Know

Your favorite jewelry pieces are more than just accessories—they hold sentimental and monetary value. Over time, daily wear, lotions, perfumes, and environmental factors can dull their sparkle. Proper cleaning and care can keep them looking as stunning as the day you got them.

Not all jewelry should be cleaned the same way. Diamonds, sapphires, and rubies are durable, while pearls, opals, and emeralds require extra care. Always check if your jewelry has soft stones or delicate settings before choosing a cleaning method.

For most fine jewelry, a simple solution of warm water and mild dish soap works wonders. Use a soft toothbrush to gently remove buildup and pat dry with a lint-free cloth. Avoid harsh chemicals like bleach or ammonia, as they can damage certain metals and stones.

Gold & Platinum:Soak in warm soapy water, gently brush, and rinse thoroughly.Diamonds & Gemstones:A drop of dish soap and a soft brush help maintain brilliance.Pearls & Delicate Stones:Wipe with a damp, soft cloth—avoid soaking!

Never use ultrasonic cleaners on soft gemstones or treated stones. Also, avoid toothpaste, baking soda, and vinegar, as these can scratch or discolor your jewelry.

For deep cleaning and inspections, visit D&D Jewelers. Our experts will check for loose stones, polish your jewelry, and ensure it remains in perfect condition. A professional cleaning every six months keeps your jewelry sparkling and secure.

Storing jewelry correctly prevents tarnish, scratches, and damage. Keep pieces separate in soft pouches or compartmented jewelry boxes, avoid moisture to prevent tarnishing, and store away from direct sunlight. For extra protection, silver jewelry benefits from anti-tarnish strips, while fine jewelry should be secured in a lockbox or safe.

Proper care extends the life of your treasured pieces. Stop by D&D Jewelers today for expert advice and cleaning services.

For more information, please contact:

D&D Jewelers

1739 Dekalb Ave

Sycamore, IL 60178

(815) 895-3377(815) 895-337

www.ddjewelers.com