4 Things Often Forgotten When Cleaning the Bathroom

Rare is the person who delights in cleaning the bathroom. However, because it harbors some of the most potentially harmful bacteria and germs in the whole house, it should be cleaned frequently. Everyone knows the obvious tasks to check off the list: scrub the toilet bowl, wipe down the shower and tub, clean up the sink basin and countertop. But not everyone remembers these often-forgotten areas.

While Cleaning the Bathroom, Did You Remember...

Light Fixtures and the Exhaust Fan? Combine dust with moisture and heat, plus the occasional misting of hairspray and other personal care products, and you have the recipe for some caked-on grime. Wipe down or dust your bathroom light fixtures and the exhaust fan every time you clean the bathroom to prevent buildup.

The Walls? From soapy overspray in the shower to the ultra-fine mist of particles accompanying each toilet flush, the walls in your bathroom often play host to a grimy microfilm buildup. Keep walls fresh and clean by spritzing them with all-purpose cleaner, then running a hot shower for five minutes or so until the room is steamy. Close the door and let it sit for about 20 minutes, then come back and wipe down walls with a microfiber cloth. To conserve water, spray down the walls right after you get out of a steamy shower!

Light Switches? High-touch surfaces are commonly called out by experts as the germiest places in a home, and light switches definitely count as high-touch. Wipe down light and fan switches used on the way in or out of the bathroom with a disinfectant to kill germs that could make you or your family sick.

Faucet Handles and Door Knobs? Hot and cold water handles, shower controls, drawer pulls, and doorknobs—these spots are high-touch and rarely cleaned. Eliminate dirt, grime, and germs by regularly disinfecting.

