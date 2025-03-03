Ellwood House Museum Now Booking Tours

Spend an afternoon exploring the rich history and architectural beauty of the historic estate of barbed wire entrepreneur Isaac Ellwood on the 10-acre Ellwood Museum campus. The Ellwood House is open for the 2025 tour season, and offers tours of the Ellwood Mansion and the Ellwood-Nehring home Wednesdays through Sundays. Located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb, Illinois, the museum offers a unique glimpse into Victorian and Gilded Age life and architecture.

Tour Details:

Mansion Tours:Guided tours of the 1879 Ellwood Mansion are available to book now. These tours provide an in-depth look at the mansion’s Victorian architecture and the Ellwood family’s legacy.

Ellwood-Nehring House: Also known as Ellcourt, the home was built in 1899 as a wedding gift for Isaac’s youngest son Perry. Featuring beautiful architecture, the home is a must-see for anyone who has already toured the mansion.

Visitor Center:The Patience Ellwood Towle Visitor Center, housed in a converted 1912 multi-car garage, features 6,000 square feet of exhibit space. Visitors can explore exhibits on the history of the Ellwood family, the barbed wire industry, and the museum’s collections.

The Ellwood House Museum has something for everyone. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, an architecture lover, or are just looking for a memorable outing, the Ellwood House Museum provides an engaging trip through the past. Don’t miss your chance to discover a piece of history right in the heart of DeKalb! After the tour, we encourage you to enjoy the museum grounds, featuring additional historic buildings and beautiful park space.

Tours of the Ellwood Mansion take place at 1 and 3 p.m., and tours of Ellcourt are offered at 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

For more information or to plan your visit, please visit our website ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609.

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

https://www.ellwoodhouse.org/