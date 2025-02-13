Matters of the Heart: Love, Longevity, and Support at Oak Crest

February is a time to celebrate love, not only through Valentine’s Day, but also by honoring the deep and enduring connections shared by long-time couples. At Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center, many couples have spent decades growing together, navigating life’s changes, and strengthening their bond. As they continue their journey side by side, adapting to the changes that come with aging becomes an important part of their relationship.

One of the keys to maintaining a strong partnership in later years is open and frequent communication. As health needs shift and daily routines evolve, it is crucial for couples to talk through concerns and responsibilities. Having a plan in place for potential caregiving needs can help ease stress, providing clarity on how support will be shared or when additional assistance may be necessary.

Asking for help is another vital step in maintaining balance. Whether it comes from family, professional caregivers, or by moving to a supportive community like Oak Crest, seeking assistance with daily tasks allows couples to focus on what truly matters—spending quality time together. In an environment designed to offer support, couples can enjoy their days without the worry of managing home maintenance or other burdensome responsibilities.

Beyond the practical aspects of aging, preserving shared history and maintaining emotional closeness is also important. Maintaining physical affection and common interests strengthens the emotional connection, allowing couples to continue celebrating milestones and making new memories together.

February also serves as a reminder to care for the heart, both emotionally and physically. Just as couples offer wisdom to younger generations with advice such as “never go to bed angry” or “marry your best friend,” they must also embrace the importance of communication and planning for the future.

By nurturing their bond and leaning on the resources available at Oak Crest, couples can continue to experience love, companionship, and a fulfilling life together.

Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

