Making Your Home Merry

While keeping the house decorated, cleaned, and organized is important, it’s also crucial that you take time to fully enjoy these moments – and cultivate a more positive atmosphere in your home.

Spreading Holiday Cheer

When you’re rushing around trying to perfect everything for the holidays, it can be hard to maintain a positive attitude, much less encourage everyone else to do the same. For some people, it can also be hard to keep spirits high as the days get shorter and colder. Here are a few tips to spread positivity:

Create a gratitude chain. When it comes to boosting your mood, there’s nothing better than giving thanks. Take advantage of this positive effect – and add some holiday sparkle and flair to your home – by creating a fun DIY gratitude chain. Cut out several dozen bright red, green, and white strips of construction paper. Each day, you and your family members write down something you’re grateful for, taping up each new strip to form a chain link. Soon you’ll have a DIY garland full of Thanks!

Give a neighbor a holiday basket

Donate canned food

Sponsor a local family in need

Be creative. Embracing your creative side is a fantastic way to honor the spirit of the holidays.

Embracing your creative side is a fantastic way to honor the spirit of the holidays. Participate in a holiday cookie bake-off

Film a short (and silly) holiday movie together

Write letters to grandparents or other extended relatives

Create a family time capsule ornament for next year’s tree

Host a virtual family talent show

