How to Prepare the Week Before Hosting a Thanksgiving Feast

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is not an easy feat. The secret lies in proper preparation the week before the big day.

Preparing for Thanksgiving: A little prep doesn’t just make Thanksgiving easier, it makes it more enjoyable. Here’s how to plan!

One Week Before Thanksgiving

Plan your menu. Many people skip this because they assume they already know all of the traditional staples. But there’s a lot more than turkey and stuffing.



Reach out. Reach out to your guests and assign them a dish to bring.



Clean out your fridge. Your refrigerator is about to become home to a full turkey and an assortment of sides.



4 Days Before Thanksgiving

Decorate your home. While your home may already be in the fall spirit, Thanksgiving-specific decor adds a nice touch.



Go grocery shopping. Armed with a detailed list, go shopping. You may not be able to get everything you need (like fresh produce or baked goods), but you should be able to get most of it.



Clean your house from top to bottom. With people likely spending time in the basement, den, living room, and bathrooms, your entire house needs to be cleaned.



2 Days Before Thanksgiving

Wash your tablecloths and place settings. If you’re taking the silverware and china out of storage, it needs a good rinse.



Check your cooking and serving gear. N othing throws off Thanksgiving dinner quite like realizing your mixer doesn't work.



Prep your turkey. Turkeys can take a couple days to thaw and hours to prep, making Tuesday a crucial prep day.



The Night Before

Set your table. A beautifully set table elevates any meal.



Prep make-ahead appetizers. Do as much cooking as you can the night before (peel vegetables, make stuffing, etc.).



Get a good night's sleep. You've put in the hard work, now it's time to relax!



