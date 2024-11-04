How to Prepare the Week Before Hosting a Thanksgiving Feast

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is not an easy feat. The secret lies in proper preparation the week before the big day.
One Week Before Thanksgiving
- Plan your menu. Many people skip this because they assume they already know all of the traditional staples. But there’s a lot more than turkey and stuffing.
- Reach out. Reach out to your guests and assign them a dish to bring.
- Clean out your fridge. Your refrigerator is about to become home to a full turkey and an assortment of sides.
4 Days Before Thanksgiving
- Decorate your home. While your home may already be in the fall spirit, Thanksgiving-specific decor adds a nice touch.
- Go grocery shopping. Armed with a detailed list, go shopping. You may not be able to get everything you need (like fresh produce or baked goods), but you should be able to get most of it.
- Clean your house from top to bottom. With people likely spending time in the basement, den, living room, and bathrooms, your entire house needs to be cleaned.
2 Days Before Thanksgiving
- Wash your tablecloths and place settings. If you’re taking the silverware and china out of storage, it needs a good rinse.
- Check your cooking and serving gear. Nothing throws off Thanksgiving dinner quite like realizing your mixer doesn’t work.
- Prep your turkey. Turkeys can take a couple days to thaw and hours to prep, making Tuesday a crucial prep day.
The Night Before
- Set your table. A beautifully set table elevates any meal.
- Prep make-ahead appetizers. Do as much cooking as you can the night before (peel vegetables, make stuffing, etc.).
- Get a good night’s sleep. You’ve put in the hard work, now it’s time to relax!
