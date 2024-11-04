November 04, 2024
How to Prepare the Week Before Hosting a Thanksgiving Feast

By Merry Maids of Sycamore [sponsored]
Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is not an easy feat. The secret lies in proper preparation the week before the big day.

Preparing for Thanksgiving: A little prep doesn’t just make Thanksgiving easier, it makes it more enjoyable. Here’s how to plan!

One Week Before Thanksgiving

  • Plan your menu. Many people skip this because they assume they already know all of the traditional staples. But there’s a lot more than turkey and stuffing.
  • Reach out. Reach out to your guests and assign them a dish to bring.
  • Clean out your fridge. Your refrigerator is about to become home to a full turkey and an assortment of sides.

4 Days Before Thanksgiving

  • Decorate your home.  While your home may already be in the fall spirit, Thanksgiving-specific decor adds a nice touch.
  • Go grocery shopping. Armed with a detailed list, go shopping. You may not be able to get everything you need (like fresh produce or baked goods), but you should be able to get most of it.
  • Clean your house from top to bottom.  With people likely spending time in the basement, den, living room, and bathrooms, your entire house needs to be cleaned.

2 Days Before Thanksgiving

  • Wash your tablecloths and place settings. If you’re taking the silverware and china out of storage, it needs a good rinse.
  • Check your cooking and serving gear. Nothing throws off Thanksgiving dinner quite like realizing your mixer doesn’t work.
  • Prep your turkey. Turkeys can take a couple days to thaw and hours to prep, making Tuesday a crucial prep day.

The Night Before

  • Set your table. A beautifully set table elevates any meal.
  • Prep make-ahead appetizers. Do as much cooking as you can the night before (peel vegetables, make stuffing, etc.).
  • Get a good night’s sleep. You’ve put in the hard work, now it’s time to relax!

