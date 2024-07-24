Hearing Loss: Causes, Risks, And Why Early Detection Matters

Think hearing loss is a problem for only older generations? Think again.

Recent studies have shown a growing number of young people are experiencing hearing loss, and many are in denial about the severity of their condition. This is compounded by significant barriers, such as misconceptions about hearing aids and financial concerns.

The causes of hearing loss are diverse, ranging from genetic predisposition to certain diseases, such as meningitis and mumps, and exposure to loud noise. Sometimes, hearing loss is a red flag for underlying health issues. Diabetes is one such condition. According to the National Institutes of Health, it can damage the delicate nerves and blood vessels in the inner ear, resulting in hearing loss.

Research shows hearing loss in children can lead to poor academic performance and reduced motivation and concentration. Additionally, hearing loss can take a toll on mental health, as individuals may become depressed or withdrawn from others because they feel frustrated or embarrassed about not understanding what is being said.

That’s why catching hearing loss early is key to effective management.

Unfortunately, according to one study, while 70% of consumers say they are aware of the importance of hearing health, less than 10% have visited an audiologist in the past year.

Think you might have hearing loss? Don’t wait. Get your hearing checked.

