Owning vs. Leasing Solar Arrays

When choosing to install solar on your property, you have two options - to own or lease. There are advantages and disadvantages to both.

Owning Your System

Owning your system means you make decisions regarding the size and location of your solar array. Upfront costs are higher, but system owners may be eligible for incentives that come with installing a solar array. These incentives include:

One-For-One Net Metering: Excess kWh credits that are more than what’s needed to power your home are used monthly to offset costs for electricity delivered to your house.



30% Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC): A dollar-for-dollar reduction in income tax that a person or company claiming the credit would otherwise pay the federal government.



Illinois Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs): The State of Illinois offers the Illinois Shines Program, also known as Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs). SRECs can potentially cover from 30-50% of the total system cost.



Increase in home value.



To verify which incentives apply to you, be sure to contact your tax preparer or accountant. Return on investment (taking into account incentives) can generally be reflected in two to five years.

Leasing Your System Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

Leasing your solar array offers a smaller (or no) upfront cost. A leasing company owns the array and makes all decisions regarding panel number and placement, and they receive all incentives. The lessee enters into an agreement for a set number of years and is charged for the energy at a set rate by the leasing company. If you have a lease and you want to sell your home, you must arrange for a transfer to the next owner.

If you are interested in owning your solar array or would like more information, contact us today. Stateline Solar customers own their system and benefit from all of the incentives that come with going solar!

For more information, please contact:

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St.

Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net

Stateline Solar Logo