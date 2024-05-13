Make Hearing Tests a Priority for Older Americans Month

May is Older Americans Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of our elders and recognize the challenges they face. One often overlooked challenge is hearing loss, affecting many older adults. Nearly 80% of people age 70 and older have hearing loss in at least one ear, according to the National Council on Aging. Here is why it is important for older adults to prioritize regular hearing tests:

1. Early detection can mean better outcomes.

Early detection and diagnosis of hearing loss allows for early intervention, which can increase the odds of appropriate and successful treatment. Hearing tests are painless, and offer a true window into the health of your hearing.

2. Hearing loss can affect cognitive health.

Studies have shown that older adults with hearing loss have a greater risk of developing dementia. When the brain has to work harder to interpret sounds and words, it can affect cognition over time. The use of hearing aids has been shown to reduce this risk.

3. Hearing loss can take a toll on mental health.

Older people who can’t hear well may become depressed or withdrawn from others because they feel frustrated or embarrassed about not understanding what is being said. Additionally, sometimes older people are mistakenly thought to be confused, unresponsive, or uncooperative because they don’t hear well. These circumstances can lead to social isolation and loneliness.

4. Hearing loss can raise fall risks.

Hearing loss is also linked to balance issues and an increased risk for falls.

5. Hearing tests can uncover underlying health issues.

Regular hearing checks can reveal underlying health problems. Diabetes, for example, can damage inner ear nerves, leading to hearing loss.

If you haven’t had your hearing checked in a while, call Hearing Help Plus today at (815) 758-0157 for a free consultation or to schedule an appointment.

For more information, please contact:

Hearing Help Plus : 1712 Sycamore Road : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815-758-0157 : hearinghelpplus.com