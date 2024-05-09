Are Your Kids Using Kratom? Safety and Litigation at Issue

Kratom, a tropical evergreen tree in Southeast Asia, produces leaves that contain compounds that can have mind-altering effects. While sometimes used as an alternative to opioid painkillers and for assistance in opioid withdrawal, concerns about its safety and legal status have led to significant litigation and regulatory scrutiny. It is popular in retail shops with both kids and adults.

The primary concern with kratom relates to consumer safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued numerous warnings about the dangers of kratom, noting that it affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine and appears to expose users to the risks of addiction and abuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported multiple cases of poisoning and death where kratom was a contributing factor.

The drug is not approved by the FDA for any medical use. Medical professionals have expressed concerns about kratom’s side effects, which can include nausea, vomiting, liver damage, muscle pain, dizziness, and hallucinations. More severe health risks associated with kratom involve heart palpitations, high blood pressure, kidney failure, psychiatric symptoms, and even death.

The lack of regulation in the kratom market exacerbates these risks, as products can vary widely in potency and purity. Kratom products have been found to be contaminated with harmful bacteria or other drugs, which can lead to unpredictable health effects.

The number of wrongful death lawsuits initiated by families of individuals who died from kratom-related complications is on the rise.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) once considered classifying kratom as a Schedule I substance, which would categorize it with drugs like heroin and LSD that have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use, but withdrew the proposal to allow for further research.

