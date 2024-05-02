4 Solutions for Cleaning Pet Hair

Let’s face it, puppies and kittens are the cutest. However, the hair they leave behind definitely isn’t. Our team at Merry Maids® has some pet hair solutions to keep dander from taking over your home.

Groom Your Pet Daily

Frequent grooming helps eliminate excessive shedding. Short-hair breeds should be brushed at least twice weekly to remove unshed hair from coats. Long-hair breeds may require grooming three or more times a week to reduce excess hair.

Invest in an Air Purifier

Pet hair doesn’t just land on hard and soft surfaces; it can circulate through your air vents and build up in air ducts. You can take advantage of a simple pet hair solution by changing your air filter every three months. Your heating and cooling system will work more efficiently, with fewer pollutants and less pet dander floating in the air.

Investing in an air purifier can be extremely effective for homeowners needing long-term options to reduce pet hair. Not only can you significantly decrease the amount of pet hair, you can also improve your indoor air quality (IAQ).

Try a Damp Rubber Glove

A misconception is that a vacuum will leave zero traces of pet hair. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. Use a damp rubber glove to remove hair in carpet or upholstery fibers. While wearing the damp glove, run your hand over any soft surface to pick up pet hair that a vacuum may have missed.

Train Your Pet to Stay Off of Furniture

Many training experts assert that domesticated animals will learn to stay off beds, couches, etc. when it’s not a habit in the first place. We recommend purchasing a comfy, cozy bed for your pet to lounge on. Your pet is less likely to take over furniture and leave behind hair when they have a designated space.

