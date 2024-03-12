Comprehensive In-Home Care and Recovery Assistance Services

At Home Instead, we understand that maintaining health and well-being at home is essential for our clients, especially those managing chronic conditions or recovering from surgery. We provide exceptional in-home care services tailored to the needs of each client.

Our comprehensive care solutions aim to ensure our clients’ comfort, safety, and independence while offering peace of mind to their families. Our team of CarePros is committed to delivering personalized support that enhances the quality of life for those we can serve.

Home Instead specializes in a wide range of in-home care services designed to accommodate the diverse needs of our clients. Blood clots, DVT, restless legs, congestive heart failure, leg pain, swelling, and cramping are some of the chronic conditions we assist with. We also provide post-surgery recovery assistance for procedures such as cataract surgery, hip replacement, shoulder replacement, and knee replacement.

In-home care provides peace of mind for family members, knowing their loved ones receive professional care and assistance with daily activities, nutrition, medication management, and any specific medical needs. This holistic approach to care ensures that clients manage their health conditions effectively and improve their overall quality of life.

Home Instead specializes in a wide range of in-home care services. These services include personal care such as bathing, dressing, and grooming; skilled nursing care for clients with specific medical needs; physical therapy to aid in recovery and improve mobility; and disease-specific care plans tailored for conditions like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Our CarePros are also trained to provide companionship, engage clients in activities stimulating the mind and body, and assist with light household chores, ensuring a comfortable and supportive living environment. Home Instead enriches the lives of those we serve through comprehensive, customized care solutions.

Call 815-754-1300 to learn how we can help you or your loved ones maintain a fulfilling and independent life at home.

