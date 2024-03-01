Is Your Roof Ready for Solar?

Thinking of going solar and interested in a roof-mounted system, but not sure if it is right for you? Here are some frequently asked questions regarding roof readiness for going solar:

1. What is the roof made of?

We’re able to install on a variety of different roof types, including shingled and metal roofs. However, unique roofing materials like wooden or metal shingles may rule out a roof-mounted system.

2. How old is the roof?

If your roof needs replacing within 5-10 years, we recommend that you replace your roof before going solar. We do, however, offer services of removing and reinstalling your system whenever you are in need of a roof replacement.

3. How structurally sound is the roof?

Can your roof or building hold the weight of solar panels and our install crew? We want to make sure our installation is as safe as possible for both you and our solar installers. During our initial site evaluation, we can help assess this.

4. Does the roof have a lot of vents or dormers?

Many obstacles on your roof can make it difficult to fit a system large enough to offset your energy consumption. Our design software can help analyze this accurately.

5. Is the roof heavily shaded?

Ideally, the best place for solar is on a sunny, southern-facing roof. If this area is shaded or not feasible for solar, our solar designer will look for other possible placements.

6. Does the roof have a warranty?

Some commercial roofs may have a warranty that could be voided with the installation of solar. An example of this would be metal shingles.

7. Can solar go on flat roofs?

Of course! This is called a ballast system, and requires no piercings of the roof to install. The system is installed utilizing weighted trays and angled mounts to hold the system in place.

