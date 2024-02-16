Ellwood House Museum Welcomes Visitors Back With Exciting Offerings for the 2024 Season

The Ellwood House Museum is pleased to announce that it will reopen for the 2024 Tour Season on March 6, 2024. The historic home was built in 1879 for barbed wire entrepreneur Isaac Ellwood, and was home to three generations of the Ellwood family before being donated to the DeKalb Park District as a museum. Today, the museum offers guided tours of the stately Ellwood Mansion, along with tours of the Ellwood-Nehring home acquired by the museum in 2011.

Guided tours of the Ellwood Mansion are offered Wednesday through Saturday at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m., and tours of the Ellwood-Nehring home are offered at 2:00 p.m. Explore the stunning architecture, historic rooms, and fascinating history of the Ellwood family with our knowledgeable guides that bring the Ellwood story to life. The museum also offers guided group tours, which can be scheduled outside of regular tour hours, offering the perfect opportunity for organizations and larger groups to see these remarkable homes.

Adding a touch of glamour to the evening, the Ellwood Mansion will again host “Evening at Ellcourt,” a spectacular program set to delight guests with live music and delicious bites and drinks in the Ellwood-Nehring home. Tickets will be available soon for the May 31, 2024 event.

For the younger audience, Ellwood Explorers, our youth programming series, promises a dynamic and educational experience. Filled with interactive activities, these programs are designed to inspire curiosity and a love for history among the next generation.

“We’re delighted to welcome visitors back to the museum for the 2024 season,” said Izzy Pieniadz, Executive Director of Ellwood House. “With our guided tours, Evening at Ellcourt, and Ellwood Explorers, we offer a diverse range of experiences that caters to all interests.”

Discover the magic of the Ellwoods this season—where history meets entertainment, and every visit promises a new adventure.

For more information and reservations, visit ellwoodhouse.org or contact us at 815-756-4609.