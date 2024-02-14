Spring 2024 Spotlight: Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA Fundraiser in DeKalb

As we approach spring 2024, excitement builds for the return of the NRA Foundation’s celebrated Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraising event in DeKalb. This event, a highlight for gun owners, collectors, and enthusiasts interested in Second Amendment rights, promises a family-friendly evening filled with silent auctions, game tables, and delectable dining options.

At the Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraiser, you’ll be able to meet other gun owners and people who support the Second Amendment, as well as to help raise money for the future of Second Amendment advocacy. Funds raised will also benefit the future of youth shooting sports, educational programs, and other similar events. Established in 1990, the NRA Foundation has funded over 52,000 grants, and nationally, the Friends of NRA fundraisers have raised almost one billion dollars since its inception in 1992.

Set your calendar for Saturday, March 16, 2024, starting at 4:00 p.m. at Feranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove Street in DeKalb. Tickets and event details can be found here: https://www.friendsofnra.org/events/event-details?eventId=60479 .

One ticket provides admission and dinner for one person. Several special packages are available; check out the “Double Barrel,” which includes two tickets, two meals, and a variety of raffle tickets for the white, blue, and red bucket firearm prizes, only available if purchased before March 10th! With prizes from your favorite firearm brands, as well as custom NRA exclusive offerings like decor, gear, and collectibles, there’s no shortage of things to get excited for this year! Table packages are also available for groups of eight.

For more information about the Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraiser on March 16, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

Northern Illinois Carry Logo