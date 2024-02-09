Understanding the Importance of Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Underinsured motorist coverage is a critical component of an auto insurance policy, with too many having insufficient coverage necessary to protect them. In Illinois, the minimum insurance limits are only $25,000. That amount will not go very far after a crash and leaves the injured person with policy limits that won’t necessarily even cover their bills. Cronauer Law has seen cases where even $100,000 is not enough coverage in today’s economy. $250,000 is a good start but is still insufficient for a catastrophic injury.

Too many drivers carry only the minimum, or just above the minimum, liability insurance required by law, which is not enough to cover the costs of a serious crash.

Underinsured motorist coverage pays for medical bills, lost wages, and repair costs that exceed the at-fault driver’s insurance limits, and pays for emotional distress, pain, and suffering. Without adequate coverage, the injured person generally has to pay these expenses out of pocket because the at-fault driver with insufficient coverage can file bankruptcy if they are sued personally above their limits.

Compared to the potential costs of a crash with an underinsured driver, the premium for underinsured motorist coverage is generally reasonable; it provides substantial value for the protection it offers and guarantees you will have sufficient coverage limits.

Underinsured motorist coverage helps ensure that you and your financial future are adequately protected in the event of a crash with a driver who lacks sufficient insurance. Most drivers have insufficient policies and coverage. The odds are if you’re hurt, the policy will not be sufficient to protect you.

At Cronauer Law, LLP, we recommend at least $250,000 in coverage because your policy has to exceed the at-fault’s policy in order to collect under your policy. People cannot usually “stack” the at-fault driver’s and the underinsured policy together, the underinsured will only kick in if it exceeds the at-fault’s limits.

