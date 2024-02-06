Solar Myths versus the Facts

Have you heard a lot of interesting “facts” about solar? Allow us to share a bit more insight and debunk the solar myths.

Solar panels cannot withstand the Midwest winter.



False. Solar panels can still generate electricity despite cold conditions. There can be a decrease in production through the snowy months, but a solar company’s designer should take snow coverage into consideration when designing a customer’s solar array and adjust the system size to ensure the year-round production meets the customer’s needs.

Solar panels require constant direct sunlight.



False. While solar panels operate best with abundant sunlight, they can still be effective in overcast conditions thanks to the continuous advancement of technology.

Solar panels break easily and don’t last long. False. Quality solar panels are created to withstand various weather conditions, including hail up to one inch in diameter falling at 50 miles per hour. Furthermore, panels are commonly warrantied for 25 years, and are anticipated to last well beyond those years.



Solar is too expensive. False. While it is still an investment, the cost of solar panels has significantly decreased over the past decade, making it more affordable. Between the long-term savings on electric bills and the generous state and federal incentives, solar has a great return on investment.



Solar racking will cause roof damage. False. When properly installed, solar panel racking does not cause damage to roofs. Solar panels can actually protect the underlying roof from the elements and extend the lifespan of the shingles beneath. A quality installer is the key!



It is important to be well-informed when deciding to go solar, so please ask questions throughout your solar process and learn all of the correct answers regarding those solar myths!

