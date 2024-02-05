Celebrating Two Black Inventors Who Helped Make our Homes Comfortable

To celebrate Black History Month, we want to introduce you to two female black inventors who had the ingenuity, fortitude, and bravery to help make our homes comfortable.

1. Inventor: Alice H. Parker

Invention: Central Heating Furnace

If not for the brilliance of Alice H. Parker and her central heating furnace, we might still be stuck building fires inside. The late great inventor filed her patent in 1919 amid racial tensions and civil unrest. While the idea of central heating wasn’t new, what made Parker’s invention so unique was that the furnace was fueled by natural gas instead of coal or wood. Historians allege that she was inspired by her own ineffective fireplace that didn’t sufficiently heat her New Jersey home.

Not only did her invention conserve energy, but it was also safer and more convenient. Parker’s central heating furnace paved the way for what we know today as central heating systems.

2. Inventor: Marie van Brittan Brown

Invention: Home Security System

As a homeowner, you know the importance of safety, ensuring that your loved ones feel secure inside your humble abode. Marie van Brittan Brown felt the same way when she invented an early version of the modern security system. Because of high crime in her neighborhood, Brown, working as a full-time nurse at the time, rigged a motorized camera pointed at her entrance to project images to a TV monitor that then recorded the image. She also set up a two-way microphone and a panic button to notify police in case of an emergency. She filed her patent in 1966, but it took three years to be approved.

Now, we can enjoy the fruits of her labor and deter would-be criminals and unlawful activity with the click of a button on a screen.

