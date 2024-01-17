Is this a good time to buy or sell a home in Illinois? It looks like we are finally moving toward a yes on both counts. Mortgage rates are tilting downward. Sellers need to catch the top of the market and buyers are seeing more choices. We are moving toward normal.

As the Illinois market enters 2024, it is leaving behind the incredible price growth seen over the past couple of years. One truism in real estate is that aggressive price growth has never been sustained and that when home prices grow too fast, the market will reel in some of that excess price increase. Furthermore, mortgage interest rates have moved back to historical averages, which has been a mental shock for everyone.

Right about now, people who are thinking of selling their home are feeling like they have “lost money” on their property the past few months. That is not the way to look at it. If a seller had sold at the top of the market, they also would have bought their new home at its highest price – a financial wash. If a seller sells now at a lower price, they will buy at a lower price (and have more homes to choose from). The only real reason to hold off on selling is because you might have a mortgage rate that you don’t want to give up, but there are upsides to that.

Mortgage rates have moved off their highs – finally. There are now more homes for sale than there are buyers looking. However, while prices have dropped, they are not way down, especially in desirable neighborhoods. So, how do you know if it is time to buy? The rule now is what it has always been – if you find a home that meets both your wants and your needs, at a price that does not create financial stress, you should buy it. Many buyers that felt forced to buy during the last 18 months are in homes that were their fourth or fifth choice. So, even if prices go down further, it is not worth passing up the home you want if you can’t find one you love as much later. Plus, there are ways to hedge for further price drops at the buyer’s disposal.

Any time you are thinking about selling or buying, there are dozens of questions that need to be answered. How can I get the best price for my home? Is there a way to get a lower interest rate so I can afford more home? What price should I start my offer at in the current market?