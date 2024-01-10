What’s New In Hearing Aid Technology?

Long gone are the days when hearing aids were clunky, ugly devices that were a sure sign of old age. Today’s hearing aids are sleek, high-tech devices that put other personal electronic devices to shame. Here are the top five hearing technology improvements from 2023:

Advancements in computer chip technology doubled the processing speeds of hearing aids, allowing them to more closely mimic the way you used to hear, with better sound quality and truer-to-life replication of sounds.



Artificial intelligence algorithms give advanced hearing aids the ability to analyze the environment and react to changes in your listening environment. No need to adjust your hearing aids every time you move from a quiet to a noisy place.



Waterproof and sweat-resistant designs keep hearing aids sounding better and lasting longer. While we don’t recommend jumping in the swimming pool or showering with them, if you did you probably wouldn’t hurt them.



One new hearing aid (the Starkey Genesis AI) now supports a rechargeable lithium hearing aid battery that provides more than 50 hours of usage on a single charge. No more worrying if your hearing aid will stop working when you need it most.



Sensors and accelerometers inside hearing aids can monitor your daily movements, letting you track the number of steps you take and other physical activities. More importantly, hearing aid sensors are more accurate than other fall detection devices and can automatically alert your family if you fall and need help.



These are just a few of the latest advancements in hearing aid technology. Beyond simply amplifying sound, today’s hearing aids can also be synced with your smartphone’s calendar to remind you of appointments, and be used to stream music, podcasts, videos and phone calls.

If you want to find out more about new hearing aid technology, call and schedule your free consultation at Hearing Help Plus. Call us today at 815-758-0157.

Hearing Help Plus : 1712 Sycamore Road : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815-758-0157 : hearinghelpplus.com