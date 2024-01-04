Beware the Invisible Threat: How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Your Home

As winter’s chill tightens its grip, the reliability of a home furnace becomes paramount. However, mechanical failures can occur, leaving many to turn to supplemental heat sources to ward off the cold. Such alternatives can harbor an invisible yet potentially deadly threat: carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. It’s crucial to understand the risks associated with using secondary heating methods and how to mitigate the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Hidden Hazard of Carbon Monoxide:

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be lethal in high concentrations. It is produced when fossil fuels like gas, oil, coal, or wood do not burn completely. Under normal circumstances, a well-functioning furnace safely vents CO outside. However, when homeowners resort to alternative heating sources due to furnace outages, the risk of CO buildup in the home increases significantly.

Never use a portable generator, a charcoal grill, or an outdoor wood stove or fireplace indoors. Burning charcoal or camping fuel produces CO, which can quickly reach dangerous levels in enclosed spaces. Also, NEVER use gas appliances designed for cooking as a heat source in your home!

Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning:

The initial symptoms of CO poisoning are often flu-like, and include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Prolonged exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and even death.

Sadly, Cronauer Law, LLP has handled cases for families who had no heat in their home and believed, innocently, that a supplemental heat source would let them delay the furnace repair. A case we handled recently occurred when tin foil lining the bottom of an oven obstructed the oven’s venting airflow and led to incomplete combustion in the oven, thereby increasing the carbon monoxide production into the home while the oven was being used to heat the house due to an inoperable furnace. The carbon monoxide rose to unsafe levels, causing brain damage and death to the home’s occupants.

