3 Things to Know About Concealed Carry in Illinois

Navigating the nuances of concealed carry laws in Illinois requires an understanding of several key aspects. This state-specific approach to gun control includes a set of rules and regulations that are essential for anyone considering or currently carrying a concealed firearm in Illinois.

Illinois mandates a license for concealed carry, known as the Illinois Concealed Carry License (CCL). To earn a CCL, applicants must undergo 16 hours of training, the longest training requirement of any state in the U.S. This training covers firearm safety, basic principles of marksmanship, and the legal aspects of firearm use and ownership within Illinois. The applicant must also pass a background check and have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.



Another critical aspect of concealed carry in Illinois is the state’s stringent definition of where firearms can and cannot be carried. Illinois has designated numerous locations as “prohibited areas” where concealed firearms are not allowed, regardless of CCL possession. These areas include but are not limited to schools, government buildings, courts, and establishments where alcohol constitutes the majority of their sales. CCL holders must be aware of their surroundings and the nature of the places they visit.



In Illinois, if you are stopped by law enforcement, you are not required to notify the officer that you are carrying a concealed weapon unless they ask you if you are carrying. When an officer runs your license plate, they will know immediately that you are a CCL permit holder.



Understanding these key aspects of concealed carry in Illinois is vital for responsible gun ownership. The state’s approach, characterized by rigorous training requirements and the strict regulation of carry locations, reflects a commitment to safety and legal compliance.

