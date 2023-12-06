Quick Tips for Holiday Cleaning

Even though the holidays come around every year at the same time, it can feel like you’re completely unprepared. Cleaning for the holidays can be extremely overwhelming. In fact, a study conducted by Eufy, a provider of smart home devices, found that 73% of Americans hate cleaning, and 51% admitted that holiday cleaning was extremely stressful.

Plan Ahead



Having a plan of action can make all the difference in your holiday cleanup routine, including taking the stress out of the process because you’re not rushing. Planning weeks ahead will keep you focused, organized, and ready to tackle holiday cleanup without issue.

Focus on Organization



Before you can concentrate on holiday cleaning, you’ll want to organize your home first. If you’re unsure how to get started, check out our tips to organize the trickiest spaces . Once organized, you can plan your holiday cleaning checklist accordingly.

Start Simple



The name of the game is simplicity. You’ll want to start with simple tasks first and work your way up to the more complicated and involved cleaning. For instance, start with the bathroom, one of the dirtiest places in your home. Cleaning this space is very straightforward. Start by disinfecting the tub, toilet, and sinks. Then, you can move on to cleaning surfaces like the vanity, mirrors, and floor.

Dust First, Vacuum/Sweep Last



Vacuuming should be one of the last things you do. It wouldn’t make much sense to sweep or vacuum the floor and then dust. All that dirt and debris will just end up on the floor or carpet, forcing you to re-vacuum. Trust us; this holiday cleaning tip will save you time and your sanity.

At Merry Maids®, we believe in being fully prepared and having all the knowledge needed to eliminate holiday cleanup stress.

Holiday Cleaning Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

Merry Maids logo