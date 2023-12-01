Limited Time Left: See the Ellwood House Mansion In All Its Holiday Splendor

The Ellwood House Museum is wrapping up its 56th holiday season and invites you to experience the magic before it’s gone until next time.

Tours of the decorated mansion will be offered at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, until Dec. 17. After that, the mansion will be closed to visitors until March 2024.

During the holiday tour, you’ll have an opportunity to learn about the Ellwood family and their history in DeKalb, while also marveling at the fully decorated home. Each room of the mansion is adorned in festive décor, and with a tree in nearly every room there is plenty to admire. Part of the holiday magic includes a grand tree in the family Living Room and an enchanted forest on the third floor decorated by local second graders.

The holiday tours are a beloved tradition for the entire community, and attract nearly 1,000 visitors to the museum. Each year offers a different theme and color scheme, making this an experience unlike any other. This event would not be possible without the support of sponsors, including FNBO, Barb City Laundry, Compass Travel, Ryan Genz of Edward Jones, and the Jerry L. Johns Literacy Clinic.

After your visit, stop by the Visitor Center for your Christmas shopping needs. Mansion and Little House ornaments, Victorian-inspired jewelry, and holiday cards can be purchased in the gift shop, while additional history about the Ellwood family and its barbed wire history can be found in the galleries. All proceeds from the Museum Shop help to support the Ellwood House Mansion.

Tickets for the remaining days are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the Ellwood House Museum website at ellwoodhouse.org .

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, Illinois 60115 : 815.756.4609 : http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/