Holiday Traditions Event at Ellwood House Museum Returns for 56th Year

The Ellwood House Museum is pleased to announce the return of its annual Holiday Traditions event, featuring tours of the decorated mansion. This year marks the 56th anniversary of the beloved holiday tradition, which attracts more than 1,000 visitors each year.

The annual Holiday Traditions event is set for the first weekend of December. Guests can experience the magic of the holidays with self-guided tours of the beautifully decorated mansion. The home will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with lovely decorations on every floor and the festivities continuing in the Patience Ellwood Towle Visitor Center.

In addition to tours, Holiday Traditions will include the return of some favorite events, including live music throughout the mansion, visits with Santa, and holiday craft activities for the kids.

The beloved event begins on December 1 with a special Member’s Night, and continues through the weekend for the general public.

Holiday Traditions is a special event for the entire community, and the Ellwood House Museum is grateful for the support of the talented decorators who come together each year to garnish each room, along with the sponsors of the event who make the music, Santa, and other details possible.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 56th Holiday Traditions event,” said Izabela Pieniadz, Executive Director of the Ellwood House Museum. “This is a special time for our community to come together and enjoy the magic of the holidays. As I round out one year at the museum, this remains one of my favorite ways to celebrate.”

Decorated Holiday Mansion Tours begin on November 15 and continue through December 17.

Tickets are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the Ellwood House Museum website at ellwoodhouse.org .

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815.756.4609 : http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/