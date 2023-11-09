Growing Your Medicine Cabinet: Reishi Mushroom

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) has been used for hundreds of years to improve wellness and vitality. Belonging to the Ganodermataceae plant family, reishi is called Lingzhi in Chinese culture. The name Lingzhi represents a combination of spiritual potency and an essence of immortality. Naturally being more pharmaceutical rather than having extensive nutritional value, reishi symbolizes well-being, divine power, and longevity.

In one 2004 study, reishi was shown to be very effective in killing cancer cells. A tumor mass requires a continuous nutrient supply via new blood vessels. These vessels are formed by the process known as angiogenesis. Reishi showed antiangiogenic properties, which is why reishi is considered to be anti-cancer. There is also considerable evidence to support the immunity-boosting activities of reishi.

Keeping the immune system in top shape is vital for us to survive the various diseases, viruses, and infections we are exposed to. In 2000, a study showed that reishi had inhibitory effects of the herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2, and the vesicular stomatitis virus. Adding reishi to your wellness routine can help maintain your wellness throughout the year.

Antioxidants protect cellular components from oxidative damage, which also protects your immune cells. Various components in reishi, particularly polysaccharides and triterpenoids, show antioxidant activity.

Reishi has profound health benefits, including its anti-cancer effects; blood glucose regulation; antioxidant, antibacterial, and antiviral effects; and protection against liver and gastric injury. Due to its ability to boost the immune system, do not use it if you are using immunosuppressive agents or have been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

At The Herbal Oracle, we provide education and classes to help grow your herbal medicine cabinet and equip you with the skills to do so. Do you need assistance with choosing holistic protocols? Call us at 815-201-0820 to book your New Client Consultation.

The Herbal Oracle

150 E. Lincoln Hwy.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-201-0820

www.HerbalOracle.com