Why Have Your Hearing Tested?

For most people, hearing loss occurs gradually over time from years of exposure to repetitive and loud sounds in our environment.

Many people with hearing loss don’t realize the extent of their hearing loss because their brain adapts and attempts to cope. Usually, it is your family and friends who notice the telltale signs, such as playing your TV too loud or misunderstanding conversations.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), 15% of Americans aged 18 and over report some degree of hearing loss. Age is the strongest predictor of hearing loss among adults aged 20 to 69, with the greatest amount of hearing loss in the 60 to 69 age group, according to the NIDCD.

Because hearing loss has many negative impacts beyond misunderstanding what is being said, it is very important to detect hearing loss at an early stage, when interventions are most effective. Untreated hearing loss can lead to a number of negative consequences, such as stress, fatigue, depression, frustration, social isolation, wage loss, and even cognitive decline.

A hearing exam is the best way to identify the cause of your hearing loss and help determine the best treatment and management strategy. For individuals with known hearing loss, annual hearing tests are important for monitoring changes in hearing over time, and for making any necessary adjustments to hearing aids or other assistive listening devices.

Good hearing is essential for safety and communication in everyday life. Regular hearing tests can help ensure that individuals can hear important sounds, such as alarms and warning signals, and can participate fully in social and professional activities.

