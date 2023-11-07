I Slipped After my Landlord Didn’t Plow the New Snow, Can I Sue?

Every winter, once snow and ice season arrives, the phone at Cronauer Law, LLP is inundated with calls from people who unfortunately are hurt after slipping on snow and ice in parking lots or common areas.

Falls on hard surfaces can cause serious injuries, so seeking redress is warranted. If the parking lot was not plowed or salted, the harmed person thinks the case is a for-sure winner. Most people believe not plowing is negligent and therefore actionable in a lawsuit.

While that seems like common sense, the law has taken the opposite view because snow and ice are so ubiquitous in our community. The law believes it’s an unfair burden on property owners to chase snow accumulations, so the “natural accumulation” doctrine in Illinois governs liability for snow and ice on properties.

Under this rule, property owners and occupiers are generally not held liable for injuries resulting from the natural accumulation of snow and ice on their premises, and they’re generally not required to plow, shovel, or salt naturally accumulated snow and ice. If snow falls or ice forms naturally on a property and someone slips and falls as a result, the property owner or occupier is typically not responsible for the injury.

Liability generally only occurs after a property owner takes voluntary action to remove snow or ice and does so negligently, leading to an “unnatural accumulation” hazard or making the natural condition worse (i.e., water freezing from gutter run-off); then they might be held liable for any resulting injuries. Certain contractual or municipal obligations might require property owners to clear snow and ice within a specified timeframe, which trumps the natural accumulation doctrine depending on the facts.

