Discover the Value of Your Treasures: Expert Fine Jewelry Appraisals

Every piece of fine jewelry tells a story. Whether it’s an heirloom passed down through generations, a cherished gift from a loved one, or a well-earned reward for yourself, your jewelry is more than just a beautiful accessory. It’s a testament to moments and people that matter.

A professional appraisal provides an unbiased evaluation of the jewelry’s value. There are several reasons why you would want an appraisal for your fine jewelry:

Insurance Replacement Appraisals help determine your jewelry’s replacement value in case of loss, theft, or damage. They typically include a detailed description of the jewelry, the cut, color, clarity, and carat weight of any diamonds or other gemstones, and the type and purity of the metal used.

Fair Market Value Appraisals are used for tax purposes, estate planning, and divorce settlements. They estimate what your jewelry would sell for in its current condition between a willing buyer and seller.

Lastly, there are Resale Appraisals, which provide a realistic price range you could expect if you decide to sell your jewelry. These often take into consideration the current market demand and trends.

To ensure that you are fully insured and receive the full value for your pieces, it is highly recommended to appraise your fine jewelry every 3 to 5 years. The value of precious metals, diamonds, and gemstones can fluctuate dramatically over time due to changes in the market.

Regular appraisals will account for these changes and provide an updated valuation.

Not all appraisals are equal. Choose a qualified gemologist/appraiser with extensive industry knowledge and experience.

At D&D Jewelers, we don’t just sell jewelry; we help you understand and appreciate the true value of your pieces. Please stop by our store and let us help you discover the hidden treasures in your jewelry collection.

