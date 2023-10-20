Growing Your Medicine Cabinet: White Horehound

One of the worst feelings is waking up from a deep sleep reacting to spasms in your chest. Years ago, the most common remedy for coughs was in the form of Horehound candy. This cleverly disguised herbal medicine remedy was one that children did not fight to consume. Although still available, Horehound candy is not a common item in most homes.

White Horehound (Marrubium vulgare) gets its name from the white hairs that give this herb a distinctive “hoary”, or grayish white, appearance. Although Horehound is native to Europe, North Africa, and Central Asia, it has been naturalized throughout much of North and South America as an invasive species, like most herbs in the Mint family.

Horehound’s leaves and flowering tops are used to flavor beverages and candies. Syrups, infusions, and extracts of Horehound are sometimes used as cough (and minor pulmonary disturbance) remedies. The Horehound herb is commonly used as a digestive aid, expectorant, and cough suppressant.

There are benefits in using herbs to bring your body back to homeostasis, but there are precautions as well. Horehound is not recommended if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Avoid this herb if you have diabetes or irregular heartbeats. Be aware that Black Horehound (Ballota nigra) is sometimes mixed into compounds that claim to contain only White Horehound.

While Horehound has a long history as a cough suppressant remedy and an added flavoring to beverages, research is not as strong on the other uses. Medical experts recommend avoiding large doses because the herb can have harmful effects on one’s heart rhythm and blood sugar. Horehound pairs well with herbs that have a demulcent action, such as Licorice and Slippery Elm.

At The Herbal Oracle, we provide education and classes to help grow your herbal medicine cabinet and equip you with the skills to do so.

