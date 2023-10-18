Local Courthouse Chronicles: Top Verdicts and Settlements

Local law firm Cronauer Law, LLP has won two major court cases and scored a substantial settlement in a challenging semi-truck crash case where an eyewitness blamed the injured driver of the car. The tireless efforts of the attorneys, the use of technology, the knowledge of unique trucking rules, the experts, and the crash reconstruction resulted in a $2,000,000 settlement for the victims of a car crash involving a careless commercial truck driver. This was the fourth highest settlement for the State of Illinois, as reported by TopVerdict.com ; it was the 64th highest personal injury settlement in the nation.

Cronauer Law also made headlines in the high-stakes case of Pawson v. Q-Bar for $4,000,000, which was the 10th highest wrongful death verdict in Illinois in 2022. In Chavez v. Kirkland Police Department, Cronauer Law secured the 29th highest personal injury verdict in Illinois at $1,472, 750. These high achievements give Cronauer Law a standout reputation, not just in our community, but throughout the nation.

Unlike other awards, the Top Verdict recognition isn’t based on opinions or suggestions; it’s about real, tangible achievement. It honors top-tier legal work being done right here in our hometown. Within the close-knit team at Cronauer Law, these wins serve as a big “Thank you!” and “Well done!” to the hard-working staff that supports the attorneys. So the next time you pass by the Cronauer Law office, or hear about a big court case, remember this: our little town is making waves in the big world of law.

Cronauer Law is a premier law firm with a reputation for its commitment to justice, integrity, and excellence. With a team of seasoned professionals, the firm specializes in trial work. Cronauer Law has consistently been at the forefront of championing the rights of those harmed, ensuring they receive the compensation they rightfully deserve.

