Understanding Arthritis and Its Management: Insights from XCEL Orthopedics

Arthritis is not just one disease; it is a collective name for joint pain or joint disease. It encompasses over 100 different types, affecting people regardless of age, gender, or race. It stands as one of the leading causes of disability, impacting the daily routines and quality of life for millions of people.

At its core, arthritis is an inflammation of the joints. Symptoms can vary, but most people report joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and decreased range of motion. Over time, and in more severe cases, arthritis can result in chronic pain, leading to the inability to perform daily activities, along with visible joint changes, such as knobby finger joints.

The team at XCEL Orthopedics, led by Dr. Gadini Delisca, has been at the forefront of understanding and treating arthritis. Their comprehensive approach begins with a thorough evaluation to determine the type and severity of arthritis.

Management and treatment of arthritis aim to reduce symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life. It often involves a combination of medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes. Medications can help manage pain, reduce inflammation, and prevent further joint damage. Physical therapy can strengthen the muscles around the joints, and lifestyle changes, such as weight management and exercise, can reduce the strain on joints.

In cases where conservative treatments don’t provide relief, a surgical option like joint replacement may be considered. Dr. Delisca, with his expertise in knee, hip, and shoulder replacement procedures, has provided countless patients with a renewed sense of mobility and freedom from pain.

While arthritis can be a challenging condition to live with, advancements in medical science and the dedicated efforts of the team at XCEL Orthopedics help ensure that patients have access to the best care possible. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are key, so if you or a loved one are experiencing joint pain, reach out to XCEL Orthopedics today for an evaluation.

